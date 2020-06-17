Petition seeks Wells College president's resignation; board of trustees supports him

An online petition with more than 300 signatures is calling for Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter to resign amid financial struggles that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, but the school's governing board continues to support him.
A petition posted this week on the website change.org asks Gibralter, who has been the leader of the Aurora-based private college for five years, to resign from his position by July 1 and vacate his contract. The petition, which is directed to the Wells College Board of Trustees and was started by a college alum named Rachel Snyder, criticizes Gibralter's leadership both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed many colleges and universities on shaky financial footing.
The petition was posted about a month after Gibralter announced that Wells may not be able to open again for the fall semester if students are not allowed to return to campus because of the pandemic.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the college was placed on probation last year by its accrediting organization, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, largely due to financial challenges. The college was given two years to fully comply with the commission's requirements in order to get its accreditation renewed.
The change.org petition asserts that during the pandemic it became clear Gilbralter "is ill-equipped to meet the needs of Wells." The petition said employees and community members have shared criticism of Gibralter with alumni, saying he "is an absent President," not working alongside his team and not leading.
"From where many of us sit, it would appear President Gibralter is waiting for his golden parachute. He has let down our brilliant faculty and staff in his messaging and actions, and has not employed all of the tools in his town-gown arsenal, wanting instead to use Wells College to retire from his career, rather than giving Wells the attention and invigoration she deserves," the petition states.
"We have heard from faculty, staff, and students about the lack of leadership from this President," the petition states. "We have heard that concerns have been brought by faculty to the Board of Trustees and were given the answer that they will not remove the President. How can alumnae/ni watch while the lifeblood of the institution (faculty, staff, and students) are left without leadership, bereft of any chance to succeed?"
Carrie Bolton, chair of the college's board of trustees, said Wednesday that Gibralter is a good leader and the right president for Wells in this period. She said he has the board's support.
Bolton noted Wells has raised over $2 million over the last couple months for the college's 2020-2021 school year and alumni who have donated have been supportive of the college and Gilbralter. She said he has been engaging alumni, directed fundraising appeals and has helped bring forward positive changes to the campus during his tenure.
The board of trustees, which includes many Wells alumni and has trustees elected by the alumni body, frequently gives Gibralter feedback and he uses that feedback well, Bolton added.
"He's doing a good job," Bolton said. "Yes, this is hard, it's hard for everybody, but he's the leader we've chosen and he's doing well."
In an interview with The Citizen Wednesday, Gibralter said he is "fully and completely engaged in my job and in the community." In regard to a claim in the petition that he does not occupy his Aurora residence, he said the trustees are "fully aware of all of my comings-and-goings. I am on campus, I'm at the (Wells) president's house, I am traveling to raise money for the college."
Gibralter said he understands people are stressed due to the pandemic and are looking to blame someone. He added that there are people who will always question leadership, but it is important for the college community to be on the same page and to be "moving ahead in unity" to reopen in the fall.
He said he is proud of Wells' faculty and staff, who have been working long hours to stay connected with students, along with the board and his cabinet, as they develop plans to reopen the campus.
"I could not possibly be more proud of a community than I am right now, and we can not become derailed by this distraction," Gibralter said. "We have to move ahead and focus."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
