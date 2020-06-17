Petition seeks Wells College president's resignation; board of trustees supports him

The change.org petition asserts that during the pandemic it became clear Gilbralter "is ill-equipped to meet the needs of Wells." The petition said employees and community members have shared criticism of Gibralter with alumni, saying he "is an absent President," not working alongside his team and not leading.

"From where many of us sit, it would appear President Gibralter is waiting for his golden parachute. He has let down our brilliant faculty and staff in his messaging and actions, and has not employed all of the tools in his town-gown arsenal, wanting instead to use Wells College to retire from his career, rather than giving Wells the attention and invigoration she deserves," the petition states.

"We have heard from faculty, staff, and students about the lack of leadership from this President," the petition states. "We have heard that concerns have been brought by faculty to the Board of Trustees and were given the answer that they will not remove the President. How can alumnae/ni watch while the lifeblood of the institution (faculty, staff, and students) are left without leadership, bereft of any chance to succeed?"

Carrie Bolton, chair of the college's board of trustees, said Wednesday that Gibralter is a good leader and the right president for Wells in this period. She said he has the board's support.