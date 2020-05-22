Phase 1 workers included in next Cayuga County COVID-19 clinic

Cayuga County has scheduled a COVID-19 testing clinic that will include people returning to work under the first phase on New York state's reopening plans.
In a Friday news release, the county health department said that it has expanded its testing since early March by following state Department of Health criteria.
Drive-thru clinics in the county will continue to offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case. Meeting new criteria, the clinics have expanded to essential workers — most recently those employees returning to work under Phase 1.
The next clinic will be held by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
Essential workers include, but are not limited to, grocery store, convenience and hardware store employees, restaurant workers, first responders and health-care providers. Phase 1 employees include those working in construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, retail workers, manufacturing and wholesale trade.
This clinic is also open to household members of these workers, including children ages 2 and older.
The clinic will consist of nasopharyngeal viral testing swab, not the antibody test. Appointments can be made by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the COVID-19 Clinics button.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.