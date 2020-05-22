Phase 1 workers included in next Cayuga County COVID-19 clinic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County has scheduled a COVID-19 testing clinic that will include people returning to work under the first phase on New York state's reopening plans.

In a Friday news release, the county health department said that it has expanded its testing since early March by following state Department of Health criteria.

Drive-thru clinics in the county will continue to offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case. Meeting new criteria, the clinics have expanded to essential workers — most recently those employees returning to work under Phase 1.

The next clinic will be held by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Essential workers include, but are not limited to, grocery store, convenience and hardware store employees, restaurant workers, first responders and health-care providers. Phase 1 employees include those working in construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, retail workers, manufacturing and wholesale trade.

This clinic is also open to household members of these workers, including children ages 2 and older.

The clinic will consist of nasopharyngeal viral testing swab, not the antibody test. Appointments can be made by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the COVID-19 Clinics button.