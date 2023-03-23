Officials said pheasants at a Tompkins County farm that serves as the state's only breeding facility will be culled after an outbreak avian flu killed hundreds of birds this week.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus affecting the Reynolds Game Farm pheasant population.

DEC began investigating suspicious bird deaths at the farm on March 20 and initial test results indicated a possible outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus. On March 21, the farm was put under quarantine following positive test results from the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab. A full 120-day quarantine period for the farm is required. This week, at least 500 of the breeder flock of 6,600 pheasants died from the virus.

In a Thursday news release, the DEC said "the remaining breeder flock of pheasants on the property is being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease in accordance with standard HPAI response protocols. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system. As part of existing avian influenza response plans, AGM and USDA are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock."

The farm, east of the city of Ithaca near the Cornell University campus, raises ring-necked pheasants for release into the wild. Pheasants raised at the farm are distributed to volunteers for release through the Cornell Cooperative Extension network, including in Cayuga County, where a workshop was held Mach 15 on raising day-old pheasant chicks.

Approximately 40,000 day-old chicks are hatched and distributed every year through the program. Participants in the program include 4-H youth, sportsmen's clubs, landowners, farmers and schools.

The DEC on Wednesday said it is "developing a plan to address how best to provide pheasant hunting opportunity for this fall."

The DEC said it is working closely with animal health experts at the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory and following standard protocol for an outbreak of HPAI.

The DEC said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. HPAI cases in humans are rare, and symptoms are typically mild. The risk of a person becoming infected is low.

Additional information on the USDA response plan can be found at the USDA website.