'Phenomenal turnout': Fleming FD Father's Day barbecue sold out in minutes

People continued to show up around 12:30 p.m., after volunteers already broke down the drive-thru set up and tents. Lawton said neighbors came to him beforehand to ask how the event was going to work so they could plan ahead of time.

"I think the public was very happy with what they were getting. Definitely everybody's looking to get out and do something. You can tell that," he said.

There was added pressure to make their profit margin this year since coronavirus-related economic factors raised the prices of their supplies. Lawton said they were able to do that with the drive-thru's efficiency, but they still missed the usual interaction with families and members of the public.

"Some of them we've done calls with," he said. "We didn't have that this year. It's much different."

Though the department's Queen of Hearts fundraiser has also been put on hold, Deputy Chief Brandon Pelc wanted the community to know the next tickets will be on sale Aug. 3. The next drawing is planned for Aug. 10.

