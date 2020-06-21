'Phenomenal turnout': Fleming FD Father's Day barbecue sold out in minutes

FLEMING — The Fleming Fire Department started their annual Father's Day barbecue event at 11 a.m. Thirty nine minutes later, all 702 meals were gone.
"I had a good feeling that we were going to have a good day and we absolutely did," Chris Lawton, the event's committee chair, said.
This year, the fundraiser had to be done a little differently to ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The department set up a tented drive-thru system next to the station at 6063 W. Lake Road in Fleming so no one would have to leave their vehicles.
The first people showed up at 9:30 a.m., an hour and a half before the official start. They weren't able to get barbecue at Owasco FD's Memorial Day event before they sold out, Committee President Matthew Kidd said.
Fleming was one of a few Cayuga County fire departments that held modified versions of their annual Father's Day barbecue events, following the cancellation of large festivities like the Prison City Ramblers' Fathers Day Car Show and Fourth of July fireworks amid COVID-19.
When the King Ferry Fire Department sold out of chicken Sunday morning, they started directing people to Fleming's barbecue. A line of vehicles started to form about an hour before they started selling the meals.
"It was a phenomenal turnout," Kidd said.
People continued to show up around 12:30 p.m., after volunteers already broke down the drive-thru set up and tents. Lawton said neighbors came to him beforehand to ask how the event was going to work so they could plan ahead of time.
"I think the public was very happy with what they were getting. Definitely everybody's looking to get out and do something. You can tell that," he said.
There was added pressure to make their profit margin this year since coronavirus-related economic factors raised the prices of their supplies. Lawton said they were able to do that with the drive-thru's efficiency, but they still missed the usual interaction with families and members of the public.
"Some of them we've done calls with," he said. "We didn't have that this year. It's much different."
Though the department's Queen of Hearts fundraiser has also been put on hold, Deputy Chief Brandon Pelc wanted the community to know the next tickets will be on sale Aug. 3. The next drawing is planned for Aug. 10.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net.
