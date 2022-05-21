Photographer's Journal: Operation Enduring Gratitude left me inspired

Operation Enduring Gratitude veterans salute as they are greeted with an honor guard at the WWII Memorial. The program, created by Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, provides a three-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington for local veterans.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Operation Enduring Gratitude veterans are greeted with an honor guard at the WWII Memorial in Washington.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The entire Operation Enduring Gratitude veterans group are pictured at the WWII Memorial May 14.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Marine LCpl Tanner Richardson, of Arizona, gives a hug to Marine veteran Anne Greer, 91, of Throop, while she was visiting the WWII Memorial with Operation Enduring Gratitude in Washington May 14.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
WWII veteran Joseph Barwinczok, center, and fellow veterans stand for the pledge of allegiance during a sendoff ceremony at the Auburn armory during Operation Enduring Gratitude. The program, created by Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, provided a three-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington for local veterans.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
People gather in front of city hall in Auburn for a sendoff as the buses pull away during Operation Enduring Gratitude.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Air Force veteran Jeff Waldron, left, puts his arm around his grandfather, Army veteran Bill Kincaid, during the Marine Barracks parade and ceremony during Operation Enduring Gratitude.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Marive veteran Steve Weldon visits the WWII Memorial during Operation Enduring Gratitude.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
WWII veteran Joseph Locastro, center, flanked by fellow WWII veterans, Joe Barwinczok, left, and John Trapani, right, holds the flag presented to them by the World Famous Marine Body Bearers.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Veteran Gerald Fulmer looks the names of men he knew while serving in Vietnam at the Vietnam Memorial during Operation Enduring Gratitude.
When I got the assignment to travel with Operation Enduring Gratitude to Washington, I had no idea just how special this trip to our nation's capital would be.
The itinerary from Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15, was jam-packed each day, morning to night. The hours were long. I found myself working from 7 a.m. to midnight for three days straight. I didn't sleep well, as I never do when I'm away from home. Needless to say I was exhausted. I needed two days after the trip to recuperate.
But it was definitely worth the effort.
From a photojournalist's perspective, the trip was visually rich. But I walked away from this experience with so much more than the storytelling images I captured. I felt truly honored to be among these people, a group of Cayuga County war veterans who served their country with honor.
They exuded a heartfelt sense of patriotism and love for their country that was palpable. It felt, at times, like I was walking among giants when touring the monuments along side them.
They were older and moved slow and deliberate, many by wheelchair, but they had a youthful aura about them. That aura became stronger as the trip progressed. They started to talk more, laugh more, cry more. Their was a spring in their step and a twinkle in their eye. They knew each other well from their war experiences even if they didn't know each other at all.
My job was to watch, question, listen and report. One particular interview with a Vietnam Marine who fought in and survived Operation Buffalo on July 2, 1967, was so candid and raw with emotion that I broke down in tears and hugged the guy when we finished. It was cathartic for both of us — for the Marine, for what he experienced, and for me, for the deep-rooted national guilt we all feel about how the country treated our Vietnam vets some 50-plus years ago.
I've photographed many of these people or their relatives in one way or another over my past 30-plus years in journalism, covering Cayuga County, so I knew or was aware of most of the participants on this trip in one way or another. They were all just ordinary folks doing ordinary things. But after spending this special weekend with them I learned one thing — they all are truly extraordinary.
