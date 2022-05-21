Photographer's Journal: Operation Enduring Gratitude left me inspired

When I got the assignment to travel with Operation Enduring Gratitude to Washington, I had no idea just how special this trip to our nation's capital would be.

The itinerary from Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15, was jam-packed each day, morning to night. The hours were long. I found myself working from 7 a.m. to midnight for three days straight. I didn't sleep well, as I never do when I'm away from home. Needless to say I was exhausted. I needed two days after the trip to recuperate.

But it was definitely worth the effort.

From a photojournalist's perspective, the trip was visually rich. But I walked away from this experience with so much more than the storytelling images I captured. I felt truly honored to be among these people, a group of Cayuga County war veterans who served their country with honor.

They exuded a heartfelt sense of patriotism and love for their country that was palpable. It felt, at times, like I was walking among giants when touring the monuments along side them.

They were older and moved slow and deliberate, many by wheelchair, but they had a youthful aura about them. That aura became stronger as the trip progressed. They started to talk more, laugh more, cry more. Their was a spring in their step and a twinkle in their eye. They knew each other well from their war experiences even if they didn't know each other at all.

My job was to watch, question, listen and report. One particular interview with a Vietnam Marine who fought in and survived Operation Buffalo on July 2, 1967, was so candid and raw with emotion that I broke down in tears and hugged the guy when we finished. It was cathartic for both of us — for the Marine, for what he experienced, and for me, for the deep-rooted national guilt we all feel about how the country treated our Vietnam vets some 50-plus years ago.

I've photographed many of these people or their relatives in one way or another over my past 30-plus years in journalism, covering Cayuga County, so I knew or was aware of most of the participants on this trip in one way or another. They were all just ordinary folks doing ordinary things. But after spending this special weekend with them I learned one thing — they all are truly extraordinary.

