Photographer's Journal Video: Local photographer found salvation in his passion in Cayuga County
Photographer's Journal Video: Local photographer found salvation in his passion in Cayuga County

Todd Tanner is making a name for himself among Facebook followers with his almost daily photos of sunrises, sunsets, and scenic landscapes. Tanner, 58, is a manager at MacKenzie-Childs, who spends his off time as a photographic hobbyist. Over the past nine years, the Fleming resident has developed a knack for capturing beautifully lit scenes around the lakes and villages of Cayuga County. In addition to his prolific Facebook postings, Tanner creates calendars, prints, and postcards. Watch his story.

