Photographer's Journal Video: Local photographer found salvation in his passion
Photographer's Journal Video: Local photographer found salvation in his passion

Todd Tanner, 58, of Fleming, is making a name for himself among Facebook followers with his, almost, daily photos of sunrises, sunsets, and scenic landscapes. Tanner, a manager at MacKenzie-Childs, is a photographic hobbyist who, over the past nine years, has developed a knack for capturing beautifully lit scenes around the lakes and in the villages of Cayuga County. Tanner credits his passion for photography with helping him through some rough times in his life. Aside from his prolific Facebook postings, Tanner creates calendars, prints, and postcards.
