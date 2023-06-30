David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Sterling Renaissance Festival will be down a pickle vendor when it opens for the 47th season this weekend.

In a viral TikTok post Tuesday, former vendor Matthew Gordon said he was fired the day prior by the festival's owner, Doug Waterbury, following a dispute over Gordon's service dog, Faith.

Gordon, a disabled veteran of the Marine Corps, has sold pickles from a cart on the 35-acre grounds of the festival for "a handful of years," he said in the video. He called it "a goofy time that everyone enjoys, including myself." To get himself ready for this season, he has recently been walking the grounds two or three times a week with Faith.

But on Tuesday, Gordon continued, Waterbury told him that Faith would not be allowed onto the grounds due to "a rule that I have put in place this year," Gordon quoted Waterbury as saying.

Despite Gordon stressing that Faith is a service dog, and that her ability to accompany him is protected legally by the Americans With Disabilities Act, he said Waterbury told him, "Report me." Gordon then followed Waterbury into an office, where the vendor told the festival's general manager that he would sue the business if his service dog was not allowed to accompany him.

At that point, Gordon continued, Waterbury told him, "That's it, you had your chance, now you're fired."

Gordon concluded his video by asking his TikTok followers if they can recommend any lawyers who specialize in violations of the ADA. His post has been viewed more than 140,000 times, and a repost by a prominent account has been viewed more than 680,000 times. In a reply to a comment on his post, Gordon said he has filed ADA and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints.

Gordon could not be reached by The Citizen for comment.

Waterbury, when reached by The Citizen for comment, referred to a statement on the festival's Facebook page that Gordon was fired for "confrontational and aggressive" conduct during their Tuesday conversation. The festival owner also said the vendor did not have permission to be on the grounds when he wasn't working, and refused to clean up after his dog.

"It unfortunately quickly lead to an extreme reaction from him that he took to the festival office and frightened the office staff of women with an uncontrolled rage," Waterbury said. "Ultimately these actions are why he was let go as well as his insubordination, loud and aggressive behavior to other staff members."

Waterbury added that Gordon had not previously brought his dog to the festival, which "has no issue with service dogs and never has."

As of Friday, the FAQ page on the festival's website says that "service animals are allowed."