'Place of love': Auburn-Cayuga NAACP acknowledges honorees at gala

AUBURN — Dr. Chol-Awan Majok said when he came to the United States 21 years ago, there was a saying that hit home for him.

Serving as the keynote speaker of the 55th annual Freedom Fund Gala Friday night, Majok started the saying, "You can take a man out of a village ..." and then asked the crowd of over 120 people to finish it for him.

"...but you can't take the village out of the man!" members of the crowd said in unison with Majok.

"The reason I brought it up is, when I heard I was coming to see good people, that I was coming to a place of love, I said, 'I'm going to take these people to my place of love,' which is my village," he said.

Majok, the 3rd District common councilor in Syracuse and one of the "Lost Boys of Sudan," one of approximately 20,000 boys orphaned and displaced as refugees in the wake of the Second Sudanese Civil War, told the crowd he was going to share from analogies and parables from his tribe.

"The reason I do that is anytime when I feel like I want to say something important, in my mind, it always takes me to my village, my foundational philosophy is in my village," he said. "Now to just put in a little context to that, I left my village when I was 8 years old. I'm 37 years old (now.) I have been a foreigner for 29 years, haven't been back to my village, but you can tell the power of love, because love, you can take it anywhere. It'll never get old, in fact, it becomes your tank of gas when you need it."

The gala, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn, is the annual banquet for the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP. City, Cayuga County and state officials involved in politics, business and more were in attendance.

Melody Smith-Johnson, a People's Choice Award recipient, served as the event's master of ceremonies. In her welcoming remarks, Smith-Johnson asked attendees to look around their respective tables and "smile at someone." As the crowd laughed and people proceeded to greet each other, Smith-Johnson said that people don't necessarily know each other's circumstances.

"You don't what we've been through, life is tough, it can be, but we're here so we might as well decide that we're just going to have a good time," she said.

Other speakers at the event included Dr. Eli Hernandez, the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP's president.

A program for the gala noted Smith-Johnson founded the Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative, which provides mentoring, scholarships, and entrepreneurial coaching for young Black and Brown women throughout the United States, awarding over $80,000 in college scholarships and stewarding dozens of mentorship connections. She is also the owner and lead designer of Divine Coverings, an online retail bling business. In July, she opened Melody's, "the first co-working, event, and retail space owned by a Black woman in downtown Auburn," the program said.

The other People's Choice Award winner was John Williams, who made Chapman Ballers Youth League Program, a basketball program for children ages 6 to 12. He has also coached and refereed youth basketball and "designed and bought the athlete's uniforms for his youth leagues at no cost to the players and families," the program said.

Tia Gilliam was the recipient of the Harriet Tubman "Moses" Award. Gilliam is currently with the Cayuga Action Program as the coordinator of Safe Haven, which facilitates supervised visitation and safe exchange for domestic violence victims in Cayuga County, the program said. She is also a domestic violence hotline advocate. The Community Legacy Award went to Arthur Hutchinson, an artist whose mural of iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident Harriet Tubman was unveiled in downtown Auburn in September.