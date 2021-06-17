Plan for waterfront revitalization in Union Springs wins state approval

A years-long planning process for a multifaceted project to revitalize the waterfront area of Union Springs has taken a big step forward with official approval by the state.

New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado announced Thursday the approval of the village's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, "providing a step-by-step process by which the village will advance waterfront planning from vision to implementation."

The plan approval will allow the village to advance 52 waterfront projects to revitalize abandoned, deteriorated and underutilized sites; improve pedestrian access to the waterfront; encourage development of hospitality services for boating tourists; protect scenic quality and enhance visual access to the waterfront; and improve water quality.

The state said the guidance and resources "will help Union Springs capitalize on the social and financial resources available to achieve this vision that includes economic, environmental, historical, cultural contributions the new enhanced waterfront will bring."

