Plan for waterfront revitalization in Union Springs wins state approval

A years-long planning process for a multifaceted project to revitalize the waterfront area of Union Springs has taken a big step forward with official approval by the state.
New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado announced Thursday the approval of the village's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, "providing a step-by-step process by which the village will advance waterfront planning from vision to implementation."
The plan approval will allow the village to advance 52 waterfront projects to revitalize abandoned, deteriorated and underutilized sites; improve pedestrian access to the waterfront; encourage development of hospitality services for boating tourists; protect scenic quality and enhance visual access to the waterfront; and improve water quality.
The state said the guidance and resources "will help Union Springs capitalize on the social and financial resources available to achieve this vision that includes economic, environmental, historical, cultural contributions the new enhanced waterfront will bring."
Throughout the development of the waterfront revitalization planning, input was gathered from a broad waterfront advisory committee comprising representatives from the Village of Union Springs, Town of Springport, Cayuga County Department of Planning & Economic Development, local organizations, and interested citizens. Public participation included 12 waterfront advisory committee meetings, five public informational meetings, a community survey, and meetings with local stakeholders. The plan was adopted by the village board in 2020.
“Congratulations to the Village of Union Springs for completing its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program," Rosado said in a news release. "Union Springs established a unique waterfront vision that seeks to enhance the quality of life for visitors and residents, promote stewardship of Cayuga Lake, and encourage a spirit of entrepreneurship. We look forward to continuing our productive partnership with the village on public access improvements to Frontenac Park and along the Historic Business District.”
“I greet this final acceptance with much appreciation to the NYS Department of State for the opportunity to implement our Local Waterfront Revitalization Program," Village of Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck said in a statement. "Over the last 3 years of meetings and site visits, the Village of Union Springs has worked with Cayuga County Planning (Kari Terwilliger, AICP) in creating a plan to foster our responsibilities to Cayuga Lake and to our residents.”
The Department of State’s LWRP provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts.