Plan to renovate Auburn-area ballpark begins with new veterans memorial

Dick Gagliardi has a plan to reinvigorate the dormant Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius, the first part of which involves the erection of a monument that would be a replica of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial near Washington, D.C.

Gagliardi and the Veterans Memorial Park Association broke ground on the memorial project last week. The monument will be positioned at the entrance to the park, which is located off Route 326 and was used to host Babe Ruth League games.

The construction and installation of the memorial will cost at least $50,000. Gagliardi told The Citizen he has been accepting donations from businesses and groups in the community, along with some online donations. A GoFundMe campaign launched last fall to support the construction of the monument.

Gagliardi explained that the organization is hoping to get grants to fund the park renovations. He didn't disclose the potential cost of the project other than to say it would be a large sum of money. For now, though, the focus is on the memorial.

