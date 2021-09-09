Planning workshop set for Lake Ontario shoreline communities

A workshop has been scheduled to assist Lake Ontario shoreline communities prepare for extreme water levels.

Residents, property owners, business owners, and all other interested parties are invited to join a virtual public workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, that will focus on ways Lake Ontario shoreline communities in Cayuga and Oswego counties can work toward resilient approaches to shoreline management, land use, and development in light of extreme high and low water levels.

The workshop will provide an opportunity for people to review a regional vision statement and provide feedback on the needs and opportunities to promote a resilient Lake Ontario shoreline across the Cayuga and Oswego region.

According to a news release, the public is encouraged to engage with the state Department of State on its Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency (CLEAR) initiative to develop community resiliency strategies and long-term plans to protect property, natural areas, and infrastructure. The CLEAR initiative will build on local plans and priorities as well as the 2019 Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).