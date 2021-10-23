Plant power: Volunteers help establish rain garden at Cayuga County's Emerson Park

OWASCO — As an avid gardener, Kim Mills said he was thrilled to see so many native plants set to be planted at Emerson Park Saturday.

Mills, a member of the board of directors for the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, was one of several volunteers digging up parts of a spot near the Owasco Lake shoreline to establish a community rain garden.

The project is a collaborative effort between the association, Cayuga County Parks and Trails, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and Friends of Emerson Park. Dr. Adam Effler, executive director of the management council, said the garden would serve as a basin for water capture.

"Water carries sediment and nutrients, and when you can create spaces where those sediments and nutrients can settle, you can actually reduce their further transport and discharge to the lake," he said. "There's value in capture. Water capture means also sediment and nutrient capture, and that's what we care about."

Effler said it was also an opportunity to help beautify the park. All 100 of the plants that were brought are native to the region, he said, so they are well-adapted to the environment. The cost share for the plants was between the association and the management council.

Ten different species of native plants were used, Mills said. He added that the native plants don't require fertilizer and pesticides. There are hopes to expand the rain garden in the future, he added, as the areas next to the nearby gravel path can't be mowed in the summertime because the soil is so soft. Those spots were filled with water Saturday. He said these areas, including the spot currently being used for the rain garden, are public and visible.

"We want people to learn about, here's this great resource, we need to protect it," Mills said. "So this is one small step."

Later, as cardboard was being set down onto the area, Mills said they were hoping to put down some wood chips later in the day. The cardboard and wood chips are meant to suppress grass and other weeds from growing into the rain garden.

Others, such as OWLA board member Nancy Hart and Ally Berry, a watershed inspector with the council, were also hard at work digging into the ground. Berry noted that rain gardens are not only beneficial for capturing runoff, but butterflies and birds love them, as well. Her significant other, James Belton, said he he feels it is important to help maintain all of the Finger Lakes.

"If we don't start addressing some of these issues like this now, then you can only imagine how much worse environmental degradation will get," Belton said. "If we're not rebuilding, then we're taking it down."

