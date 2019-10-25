Police said an Auburn man broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and strangled her.
Auburn Police Department Capt. James Moore on Friday said that on May 22, Julius L. McClary, 30, of 18 Howard St., Apt. 3, made his way into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend at Standart Woods Apartments on Schwartz Drive. Once inside, he grabbed the woman by the throat and squeezed, making her unable to breath, Moore said. McClary entered a bedroom and stole a cell phone of the woman's, Moore said, and then fled. Moore said the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.
McClary was picked up on an arrest warrant Thursday night on Genesee Street, and charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree robbery and second-degree strangulation, both class D felonies. He was arraigned at Auburn City Court Friday, and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail without bail. His next day in court is Oct. 30.