Police: Auburn man burglarized residence, assaulted man inside

An Auburn man is accused of burglarizing a Grant Avenue residence and assaulting a person inside, Auburn police said.

Vincent Deangelis, 42, of 5 Lawton Ave., Apt. 5, was picked up Monday on an arrest warrant after police received a tip about his location, Auburn Police Captain James Moore said.

The burglary occurred around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Moore said. Deangelis was seen with other people leaving a residence on Grant Avenue with property, which was loaded into a car.

A male victim was found inside with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and released at some point before Tuesday, Moore said.

Deangelis is charged with four felonies: first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

There are currently no arrest warrants out for other potential people involved, Moore said, but the investigation is still open and could result in more charges.

Deangelis was arraigned Tuesday morning in Auburn City Court, and bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

The court did not have information as of Tuesday afternoon indicating that Deangelis made bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

