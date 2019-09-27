An Auburn man is facing a criminal charge after a report of shots fired in Geneva Thursday night, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded at around 10:22 p.m. to a residence at 118 Carter Road, the office said in a new release. In the "initial stages of the incident," the news release said, the area by the residence was secured with help from the Geneva Police Department and state police.
Investigators determined that Ira D. Smith, 35, of 120 S. Fulton St., allegedly had a loaded firearm before officers and deputies had arrived, according to the news release. He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony. The sheriff's office did not say if Smith is believed to have fired the shots that had been reported.
The news release said Smith was taken to the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment court. He is set to appear at the Town of Geneva Court at a later date.