CAYUGA COUNTY

Police: Auburn man killed in motorcycle crash

Police said an Auburn man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Saturday said that deputies responded to a report of a serious accident just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett.

Police said that Joseph M. Costello, 24, was operating a 2016 Honda in a westerly direction when the motorcycle left the north shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility post.

He was transported to Auburn Community Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that the investigation was still ongoing Saturday and that anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Detective David Harkness at (315) 294-8143.

The sheriff’s office said that it was assisted by the New York State Police, Cayuga County E-911, Sennett Fire Department, SAVES Ambulance and the Cayuga County Coroner’s Office.

