Police: Auburn man pushed woman, stole cell phone, purse, car keys

An Auburn man faces robbery and other charges after an incident at Oak Creek Town Homes on Friday morning.

According to an Auburn Police Department press release, Terence Kelly, 48, of 136 Clark St. Apt.1, pushed a woman down, then stole her cell phone, purse and car keys.

After an investigation, Kelly was charged with third-degree robbery, a Class D felony, first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Auburn police said the investigation was continuing and that anyone with additional information can contact Detective Brian Blanchfield at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231. All callers can remain anonymous.

