Auburn police say a city resident broke into the main office of an apartment complex and later injured an officer during his arrest.
Tavon Lamar Stallworth, 29, was arrested Jan. 2 after three officers went to his Auburn residence at 56 Grant Ave. to question him about a burglary that was reported earlier the same day.
Auburn Police Department Lt. James Slayton said an employee at The Village at Auburn Grove Apartments at 138 Standart Ave. reported around 8 a.m. that the front entrance area and main office of the complex was "ransacked" and barricaded closed from the inside. Police allege that Stallworth broke a window to commit the burglary.
After Stallworth was given several warnings to physically comply with arrest, a struggle allegedly ensued at his residence that resulted in one of the officers getting hit on the head. Slayton said the officer received medical treatment at Auburn Community Hospital.
Stallworth also allegedly "attempted to manipulate" his handcuffs during processing, Slayton said. That resulted in a felony charge of second-degree attempted escape.
Stallworth's charges also include third-degree burglary and second-degree assault, both felonies. He was additionally charged with the misdemeanors of resisting arrest, third-degree criminal tampering and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Bail was set at $5,000 cash or bond on the assault charge during his Jan. 3 arraignment in Auburn City Court.