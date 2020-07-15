Police: Auburn man stabbed 14-year-old girl in dispute over dog

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Auburn man stabbed a 14-year-old girl outside her Wall Street residence after claiming she had his dog, Auburn police said.

James G. Scott, 36, of 45 Jefferson St., Auburn, is accused of the stabbing the girl in her right shoulder and upper back on Tuesday around 3:33 p.m. At the time of the incident, she was holding a dog Scott claimed to own.

The Auburn Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that the girl threw the dog at Scott and punched him in self defense as he advanced toward her with the knife. Scott was found by Auburn police officers getting into a vehicle on Washington Street after he allegedly fled the scene.

The girl was transported to Upstate University Medical Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, second-degree assault, a class D felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony and the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was denied bail during his arraignment through the Cayuga County Jail's Central Arraignment Part.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Scott Deyo at (315) 258-9880 or (315) 253-3231. Callers can be anonymous.

