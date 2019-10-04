An Auburn man is facing criminal charges after violating a protection order against him and threatening a woman, the Auburn Police Department said.
Lt. James Slayton said Devonte A. Copes, 21, of 100 Franklin St., was with a 32-year-old woman who had the protection order against him at his residence Friday morning. The APD came to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and Copes threatened to "punch her face off," while he was in front of the officers, Slayton said. Police then arrested Copes, and the woman was unharmed. Copes was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
Copes was arraigned at Auburn City Court Friday and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond. His next day in court is Oct. 9.