Police: Auburn man tried to pay 13-year-old for sex

Police officers were waiting for an Auburn man who allegedly tried to meet a child for sex.

The Auburn Police Department said that Christopher Jones, 26, had been sending indecent material to a 13-year-old boy via Facebook Messenger that included several messages that were sexually graphic in nature. During the Facebook Messenger conversation between Jones and the minor, police said, Jones offered to have sexual intercourse with the boy in exchange for money.

Members of the APD were able to use the child's account to communicate with Jones, police said, and he again offered sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

Police then arranged for Jones to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old at the Mill Street Dam on Tuesday, and officers were waiting near the dam as he walked to the meeting.

Jones was taken into custody without incident, police said, and charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, second-degree attempted criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Auburn City Court where he remanded to the Cayuga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.

The investigation was still ongoing, police said Wednesday, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Deyo at (315) 258-9880 or (315) 253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.

