Police said a drunk driver ran into the back of a school bus in Aurelius Tuesday morning.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that at about 7:05 a.m., a bus was in the process of making a stop on Routes 5 and 20 in Aurelius to pick up two children when David John-Paul Bassett, 29, of Auburn, hit the back of the bus in a Mitsubishi sedan.
Police said that nine children were on the Union Springs Central School District bus at the the time, and there were no injuries in the crash.
Bassett was later charged with driving while intoxicated first-offense, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, plus a violation and traffic infraction.
Bassett was arraigned in the Town of Aurelius Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.
The Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that it responded to the incident, adding that the Union Springs Transportation Department responded as well.