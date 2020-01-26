Police: Auburn woman drove drunk, crashed with three child passengers inside

New York State Police say an Auburn woman was driving while intoxicated with three children riding along when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed.
Around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, state police responded to the scene of a one-car rollover accident on State Route 90 in Montezuma. Kelly Beattie, 39, was charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, class E felonies.
The three children were transported to Auburn Community Hospital to be evaluated as a precaution, state police said Sunday morning.
The felony charge is referred to as Leandra's Law, which makes it an automatic first-degree felony to drive while impaired by drugs or with a blood alcohol concentration higher than 0.08% with a child younger than 15 years old in the vehicle. Beattie had a BAC of 0.14%, state police said.
Beattie was also charged with the misdemeanors of first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%, first-offense driving while intoxicated and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
She was arraigned in Auburn City Court and released on her own recognizance to return to court on Jan. 27.
