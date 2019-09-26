An Auburn woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly collecting unemployment benefits while she was gainfully employed, state police said.
The state Department of Labor investigated Kimberly L. Colbert, 24, and informed state police it had been determined she collected $5,054 in unemployment compensation from Dec. 24, 2017, to May 13, 2018, while she was employed at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Wayne County, state police said. Colbert allegedly filled out paperwork indicating she was unemployed.
You have free articles remaining.
Colbert was picked up in Williamson Wednesday, according to the state police website. She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all class E felonies. She was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Lyons Court Oct. 8.