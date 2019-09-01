An Auburn woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing from her former employer, the Auburn Police Department said.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said the owner of Gretchen's Confections and Café, 27 E. Genesee St., reported money missing from the business Dec. 21. Investigators concluded that employee Cecilia M. Tanner, 29, of 174 Van Anden St., stole approximately $1,234 over a period of time.
Tanner turned herself in on an arrest warrant at the Auburn police station Aug. 29 and was charged with first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, both class E felonies. She was arraigned at Auburn City Court and released on her own recognizance. Tanner's next day in court is Oct. 2.