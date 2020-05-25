Police block off West Genesee Street Road in Aurelius in connection with burglary investigation
Aurelius investigation

State police block traffic on a portion of West Genesee Street Road in Aurelius on Monday morning.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A heavy law enforcement presence has been on the scene of a property near the intersection of West Genesee Street and Experimental roads in Aurelius Monday morning.

State police issued a statement about the situation that said troopers and members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department have been on the scene since 6 a.m.

"That is all the information to be released at this time," the statement said. "More information will be released when it becomes available."

Cayuga County dispatchers said the situation involves an overnight burglary in that area of Aurelius.

West Genesee Street Road is blocked to traffic between Elmhurst Drive and Half Acre Road.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

