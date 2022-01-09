Police body cameras closer to reality for Cayuga County, Auburn agencies

The U.S. Department of Justice has approved grants for the Auburn Police Department and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to buy body cameras for its officers.

Christina Selvek, Auburn's director of capital projects and grants, said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that the city was informed on Dec. 17 that it was awarded a $120,000 grant for a body-worn camera program. In order to encourage law enforcement agencies to implemented a body-worn camera program, Selvek said, the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance was providing a $2,000 incentive per body-worn camera for each sworn officer. Sixty officers will be assigned the body camera equipment.

A resolution approved by the Auburn City Council in early July said that the $120,000 amount would require a 50% local cash match of $60,000 for a total body-worn camera grant application budget of $180,000 over three years. The city's $60,000 is set to come from funds received through the federal American Rescue Plan.

A background memo from the city on the camera program said the APD proposed acquiring 60 body-worn cameras at a total estimated five-year cost of $504,230. The memo noted that updated tasers that link with the cameras' software are also needed. The taser equipment was estimated to cost an additional $126,230, the memo continued, coming to a total estimated program cost of $630,460. Selvek said the remaining sum not covered by the grant also would come from American Rescue Plan funding.

She added that the grant is a reimbursement program, so the city first will have to buy the body camera equipment and then submit for reimbursement.

The camera program was one of the items included in the APD's community policing plan adopted last year. Law enforcement agencies across the state were ordered by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in summer 2020 to review their practices and policies through a reform plan or risk losing state funds.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said the tasers the APD is looking to buy along with the cameras would activate a camera when a taser has been used.

Anthony talked about the benefits of body cameras, including being "really good evidence when we're interacting with people that have committed crimes or when interviewing victims or witnesses; it documents all those interactions, in addition to when there's a use of force — that's documented as well."

He said there are times when officers have to use force, so having a body-worn camera "could only help tell the whole story of what happened" in such a situation. Anthony compared it when a larceny happens on a street, as officers will go to houses and stores in the area to see if there is video of the incident.

"Every now and again, we get a complaint against an officer and you can't have better evidence to either refute or confirm whether something happened in the way it's being portrayed by somebody," he continued.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that he will be informing the county Legislature Judicial and Public Safety Committee at its Wednesday, Jan. 12, meeting that the sheriff's office was awarded a grant for a body-worn camera program by the Department of Justice. Approval from the full Legislature would be needed for the office to accept that grant. Schenck said the office would also need the Legislature to approve additional funding for the program.

The grant is for approximately $66,000 toward buying the body-worn cameras, initial equipment and software, plus the office would require the Legislature's approval for $35,000 a year for camera maintenance and upkeep and additional software, Schenck said.

The sheriff's office is eyeing 33 cameras for the road patrol division. So far the office is not currently looking at acquiring tasers to go with the cameras, which is the APD's plan, but Schenck said they will explore that option. Another element Schenck plans to discuss with the Legislature is hiring a clerk to handle downloading and review the video from the cameras and provide that video to the Cayuga Count District's Attorney Office.

Implementing a body camera program has been one of Schenck's priorities for a while, as it also was one of the key aspects of the sheriff's office mandated reform plan submitted to the state last year.

He said Thursday he feels strongly about starting the camera program.

"I think it's the best evidence when it comes to criminal investigations or any incident that we're involved with. It gives you an accurate picture of exactly what happened," Schenck said. "I think another plus is the transparency of our operations, it helps us be very transparent to the public we serve because we can show exactly what was done in a particular incident."

The sheriff added that the road patrol members he has spoken with about the camera initiative have been positive about it.

"I think our members want them. I think they see the benefit to themselves when they're out there on a daily basis to document incidents that they're involved with and provide transparency for the work they do and protection for them to show that they are doing the right thing, that they are following our policies and procedures and living up to our mission," Schenck said. "I think that they see the benefit in having that documentation to show that they are doing the right thing out there."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

