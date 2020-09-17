Police: Cayuga County basketball game ends with stabbing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State police are trying to sort out what led to a person being stabbed after a fight broke out during a basketball game in the town of Owasco.

Auburn-based New York State Police said in a news release that troopers went to Auburn Community Hospital at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after learning that there was a person there with a stab wound.

An investigation revealed that a group of people had been playing basketball at a court next to Owasco Town Hall when a fight broke out, resulting in a one person suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The incident is being investigated by the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and troopers are looking for assistance from the public to fill in the blanks.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator David Worden at the state police barracks in Auburn at (315) 253-3103.

