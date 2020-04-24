Police: Cayuga County man took money for tree services he never completed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police said a Cayuga County man took about $4,000 for tree services he never completed.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Friday said that the investigation into Robert A. Fratus Jr., of 2917 Ryan Road, Brutus, spanned approximately 18 months.

According to a news release, Fratus engaged in an "ongoing course of conduct constituting a scheme to defraud numerous people while operating 'Robert Fratus Tree Service'. He did so by soliciting tree trimming or tree removal work, collecting down-payments for the services, and then failing to complete the work as promised."

The sheriff's office said the scheme spanned multiple Cayuga County towns, and the total amount of money taken by Fratus has been calculated to be nearly $4,000.

Fratus was charged with second-degree scheme to defraud and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Sennett Court.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information or anyone who may have been a victim of the alleged scheme to contact detective Sgt. Robert Franklin at (315) 253-1132. Anonymous tips may also be left at cayugasheriff.com.

