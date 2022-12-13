Police: Driver ejected in head-on crash in Cayuga County

Police said three people were injured in a head-on crash near Weedsport on Sunday.

In a Tuesday news release, police said that the operator of a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 31 near West Brutus Street in the town of Brutus crossed over into the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on.

The operator of the westbound vehicle, Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was ejected and taken to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with serious injuries. Passenger Kaitlyn Shaffer, 19, of Port Byron, was entrapped and had to be extracted by fire rescue before being taken to Upstate Hospital.

The operator and sole occupant of the eastbound vehicle, Alan Gilfus, 28, of Port Byron, was taken to Upstate, and police said that his injuries were also serious.

Police said that the investigation was continuing Tuesday and that charges are pending.