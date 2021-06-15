Police: Driver flees after hitting, killing bicyclist in Cortland County

State police were searching for a driver who struck two bicyclists — killing one — and left the scene Tuesday evening in the Cortland County town of Cincinnatus.

In a news release, troopers said that four bicyclists were on Route 26 when two of them were struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop. One person was killed and a second was transported by Cincinnatus Ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. The condition of the injured person was not known Tuesday night.

Police said the incident occurred at about 7:26 p.m. Route 26 was closed between Telephone Road and Taylor Valley Road during the investigation, and detour was in place. Troopers were conducting interviews in the area.

State police investigators and members from the Collision Reconstruction Unit were on scene, police said, and troopers are being assisted by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department, Cincinnatus Fire Department and Cincinnatus Ambulance.

Additional information was not immediately available.

