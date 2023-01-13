Police: Driver intentionally ran horse-drawn buggy off Cayuga County roadway

Police said a Rochester woman intentionally forced a horse and buggy off a rural Cayuga County roadway before struggling with the occupants and trying to grab at a child.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a new release Friday that the incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Route 90 and Toll Gate Hill Road in the town of Locke.

Police said that Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, of 1946 Norton St., Rochester, intentionally forced a horse and buggy occupied by multiple people off the road but did not physically strike it.

Witnesses who called 911 reported that after the initial incident, Dejernett tried to hit the buggy with her vehicle and tried to attack the occupants.

The investigation also revealed, police said, that Dejernett tried to grab at a child inside the buggy, "however she never came into contact with the child due to bystanders preventing her from doing so."

Police said that two occupants of the buggy were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious or life threatening. The horse was led from the scene following the incident and did not appear to be injured.

Dejernett was initially detained by the Moravia Police Department, which had responded to assist at the scene, before being taken into custody by the sheriff's office.

She was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. She was processed and transported to the Cayuga County Jail.

Upon arraignment Friday morning, police said, Dejernett was released with a return date to Locke Town Court on Feb. 1.

Schenck said that the sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene and during this investigation by the Moravia Police Department, New York State Police, Cayuga County 911, Four Town Ambulance, Groton Ambulance, Locke Fire Department, Moravia Fire Department, Three Town Fire, and the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office.