AUBURN

Police: Drugs packaged for sale found during Auburn traffic stop

Police lights

Two Auburn men were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop near Seymour Street, and one was accused of a class B drug felony.

The passenger, 43-year-old Devon B. Borges, was charged by New York State Police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, a class B felony, and three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the narcotics, which they were not able to identify due to the ongoing investigation, were packaged for sale.

Because Borges was allegedly "combative and actively resisted being detained," police also charged him with the misdemeanors of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned at the Cayuga County Jail's Centralized Arraignment Part and released with an appearance ticket, state police said Thursday. 

David A. Brown, 42, was driving the vehicle. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and issued an appearance ticket.

