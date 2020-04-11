Police: Drunk drove wrong way on Thruway near Weedsport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police said motorists were forced to veer out of the way as a drunk driver went in the wrong direction on the state Thruway in Cayuga County.

State police said that at about 10 p.m. Friday, troopers on routine patrol spotted a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on the New York State Thruway just east of Weedsport Exit 40.

Troopers immediately tried to catch up with and stop the vehicle as it continued going the wrong direction, causing other drivers to move their vehicles to avoid a collision, police said in a news release, and troopers later found the vehicle along the shoulder of the highway with its lights off.

The driver, James Diffenderfer, 53, of North Syracuse, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.

