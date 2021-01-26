 Skip to main content
Police in Cayuga County looking for snowblower thief
CAYUGA COUNTY

Police are hoping someone will recognize the thief who stole a snowblower in Cayuga County.

Detectives with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office are investigating the theft of a new Simplicity P2138 Pro snowblower from Main & Pinckney Equipment, 7033 Mutton Hill Road, Sennett.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the theft occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday Jan. 13, and they are looking for help identifying the person seen in a surveillance video taken at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that might help solve this crime is asked to call Detective Joshua Blanchard at (315) 253-3902 or submit an anonymous tip at cayugacounty.us.

