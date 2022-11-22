Police in New York plan DWI, safe driving enforcement for Thanksgiving weekend

New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will participate in a special traffic safety initiative aimed at unsafe driving as the winter holiday season kicks off.

According to a news release, the Thanksgiving weekend initiative runs from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 28 and will include extra patrols statewide with dedicated impaired driving patrols including drug recognition experts, fixed sobriety checkpoints, underage drinking enforcement and speed enforcement.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said that elevated traffic volumes typically occur during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and it's also a time when alcohol consumption is widespread. During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period, a total of 12,975 tickets were issued. Troopers arrested 183 drivers for DWI, issued 4,609 speeding tickets and 340 tickets for distracted driving.

"Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our top priority is to make sure everyone gets to and from their destinations safely," Hochul said in a statement. "There is zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers who risk the lives of everyone on our roadways. If your Thanksgiving celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver."

In an effort to ease travel during the busy weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on state highways will be suspended beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Motorists are advised that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers for emergency repairs.

"As motorists drive throughout the state to see their family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, we encourage them to make safe driving practices their top priority," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. "Impaired and aggressive driving, speeding, not using safety restraints and texting while driving all cause scores of senseless injuries and deaths. The State Police is committed to making our roadways safer and together, we can make sure everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving."

The New York State Police, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend these tips to prevent impaired driving:

• Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

• If you're impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

• Use your community's sober ride program.

• If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

• If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.