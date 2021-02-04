Police in Onondaga County report rise in robberies related to online buying and selling deals

Onondaga County authorities are warning the public to be alert and avoid becoming a crime victim while meeting people to buy or sell items.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said its office and the Syracuse Police Department have seen a rise in robberies taking place when physical meetups are arranged for transactions arranged online.

Police said the following practical steps should be taken to ensure personal safety and the security of property when meeting with buyers and sellers:

• Always meet in a public place.

• Never meet at your home or someone else's home.

• Always have your phone with you and enable GPS tracking on your phone with your family.

• Make sure your family and friends know where you're going.

• Try not to use cash, but if you do, only bring the exact amount that was agreed upon.

• Don't give out personal information and disable caller ID when calling.

• Always listen to your instincts!