Authorities in Onondaga County are warning the public about a phone scam.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said that people are getting calls stating that the caller is with the sheriff’s office and warning the recipient that they been charged with criminal contempt and need to pay an undisclosed amount of money or they will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office said that the calls are fraudulent and that people should never give out personal information including bank and credit card numbers to unknown people.

The public is encouraged to be diligent and aware when getting unsolicited calls and that anonymous tips about this or other suspicious activity may be directed to the sheriff's office.