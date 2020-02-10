Police investigate minor crash involving two Auburn school buses

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a property damage accident involving two Auburn school buses on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were initially reported in the accident, which involved buses that were transporting students, but a student later was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with head and neck pain. The accident happened at the intersection of Franklin and North Seward streets, shortly after Auburn Junior High School students were dismissed.

Alternative buses were being brought to the scene to transport the students while the investigation continued. The two buses involved in the accident were parked on the side of the streets, and traffic was continuing to move in all directions.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District contracts with First Student Inc. for its transportation services. The drivers are First Student employees.

Auburn schools Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo was on the scene shortly after the crash occurred. He said one of the bus drivers heading west didn't see that the other bus was moving north through the intersection. The westbound bus collided with the side of the northbound bus in the area of its door and front right tire.

Pirozzolo said parents of students on the buses were contacted by the district's messenger system to let them know what happened and that their children would be arriving home a little later than normal.

