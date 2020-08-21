Police investigate threats, racial slurs posted during virtual Auburn school meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is apologizing in the wake of racial slurs and threats being posted during an online school reopening meeting for parents Thursday.

During the reopening meeting for Auburn Junior High School families held via the video conferencing service Zoom, "an individual or individuals" hacked into the meeting, according to a statement about the incident posted Friday on the district's website. Threats, racial slurs and inappropriate slogans and images were posted.

The meeting was ended as soon as the district was aware of what was happening, the statement said. The district is working with the Auburn Police Department on identifying those responsible.

"The school district does not condone this type of behavior and will be pursuing criminal charges," the district said in the statement. "Again, we apologize to anyone who witnessed this inappropriate behavior."

The APD on Friday confirmed that the meeting was interrupted but did not comment further, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this month every school district had to have at least three informational meetings on their reopening plans for parents related to the upcoming fall semester. To comply with that, Auburn held meetings this week with families from each of its seven school buildings.

