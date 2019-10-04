A Jordan man has been charged with punching a woman who has an order of protection against him.
The Auburn Police Department said that Jason C. Blaisdell, 39, of 9225 Bonta Ridge Road, got into an argument with a 32-year-old woman at Northbrook Court Apartments on Murray Street in Auburn around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said that at one point the woman left and Blaisdell followed her, punching her several times in the face, causing bruising and swelling.
You have free articles remaining.
Blaisdell followed the woman to the Byrne Dairy store at 70 Arterial East, where police arrested him. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Blaisdell was arraigned at Auburn City Court Wednesday and remanded to Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. His next day in court is Oct. 8.