Police locate teen who had been missing from Auburn
PUBLIC SAFETY

The Auburn Police Department this week reported that a teenager who had been missing from Cayuga Centers for a month has been located.

William Cummings, 16, had last been seen in Auburn on May 24, and the APD later requested assistance from the public to find him, saying that he was believed to be in the Auburn, Central Square or Wolcott areas.

Police said Thursday that Cummings had been located and expressed thanks to the public for their assistance.

