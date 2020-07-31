Police looking for man with missing teeth after incident near dam in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn police are advising people to "be aware of their surroundings" and report anything suspicious after an incident at the Owasco River dam on Canal Street.

Police said that a women in her 20s was subjected to "physical contact" by a man at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, and the APD is hoping the public can help identify the man.

He is described as white, in his 50s, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder length brownish-gray hair. Police said the man is "missing a lot of teeth" and was wearing khaki pants.

Police said that is is not known what the man's intentions were, but after making contact with the woman, he left the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at (315) 253-3231 or detective Brian Blanchfield at (315) 255-4703 or bblanchfield@auburnny.gov.

