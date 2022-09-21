Police looking for suspect in Skaneateles car break-in, fraudulent purchases

Police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of using a stolen debit card whose picture was captured on surveillance video.

New York State Police are investigating a larceny that occurred at the Skaneateles Conservation Area located Old Seneca Turnpike in Skaneateles.

In a news news release, troopers said the suspect(s) broke the driver-side window of a woman’s vehicle and stole her purse along with several credit and debit cards and a checkbook. The suspect in the photo then spent $3,500 at Walmart in Camillus using the victim’s debit card.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000.