Police looking for suspects in robbery at Marshalls in Auburn

The Auburn Police Department is looking for three people they said struggled with store employees while robbing the Marshalls store in Auburn.

According to a news release, the trio tried to steal merchandise from the Auburn Plaza store on Grant Avenue at 9 p.m. Jan. 23. They were confronted by employees, police said, and a brief struggle ensued.

Detectives are working to identify three people recorded by store security cameras, and ask anyone who recognizes any of the people of has any other information regarding the incident to contact detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706. Callers may remain anonymous.

