CRIME

Police looking for thieves who used stolen credit cards at Cayuga County store

  • Updated
thieves

State police are hoping to identify these women as part of a criminal investigation.

 Provided

State police are seeking to identify two women suspected of using stolen cards.

In a news release, police said that Fulton-based troopers responded to the Beaver Meadows Golf Course in the Town of Schroeppel in November for a report of credit cards being stolen from multiple vehicles in the parking lot.

That same day, stolen credit cards were used at Bass Pro Shops at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius and at Best Buy and Walmart in Dewitt.

Troopers are hoping to identify two women who were seen on surveillance cameras purchasing laptops at Best Buy.

Anyone who can identify the people in the security photo is asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000.

