Police make arrests, seize fireworks coming into New York from Pennsylvania

New York State Police said that more than 20 arrests were made and thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks seized over the holiday weekend.

The agency had announced in the days leading up to July 4 that troopers were going to make a special effort to crack down on fireworks, concentrating especially on routes along the border with Pennsylvania, where New Yorkers often go to purchase firecrackers and explosive projectiles that are illegal in New York.

In a news release Tuesday, state police said that as a result of the enforcement period, troopers arrested 21 people and charged them with unlawfully dealing with fireworks. As a result of the arrests, more than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were seized, and additional charges are pending in some cases.

Police said the crackdown was initiated because of a number of complaints from the public and that "illegal fireworks pose significant safety hazards and can be very disruptive for neighbors and the surrounding community."

