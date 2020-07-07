Police make arrests, seize fireworks coming into New York from Pennsylvania
NEW YORK STATE

Police make arrests, seize fireworks coming into New York from Pennsylvania

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fireworks
New York State Police

New York State Police said that more than 20 arrests were made and thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks seized over the holiday weekend.

The agency had announced in the days leading up to July 4 that troopers were going to make a special effort to crack down on fireworks, concentrating especially on routes along the border with Pennsylvania, where New Yorkers often go to purchase firecrackers and explosive projectiles that are illegal in New York.

In a news release Tuesday, state police said that as a result of the enforcement period, troopers arrested 21 people and charged them with unlawfully dealing with fireworks. As a result of the arrests, more than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were seized, and additional charges are pending in some cases.

Police said the crackdown was initiated because of a number of complaints from the public and that "illegal fireworks pose significant safety hazards and can be very disruptive for neighbors and the surrounding community."

Recent Auburn and Cayuga County crime and court stories
0
1
0
0
6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for staying safe in the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News