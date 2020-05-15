Police: Man hospitalized after getting hit by car in Auburn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Auburn Thursday night, the Auburn Police Department said.

A call about an incident on the intersection of Loop Road and Genesee Street, by Wegmans, came in at 9:46 p.m. The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for his injuries, the APD said.

The APD said the investigation was ongoing and no further information was available as of late Friday morning.

