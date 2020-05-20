Police on lookout for trespassers on railroad bridge in Cayuga County village of Cayuga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies will begin proactively patrolling the area of the Cayuga Rail Bridge, also known as Silver Bridge, and railroad property in the village of Cayuga because of ongoing trespass violations at that location.

In a Wednesday news release, the sheriff's office said that Finger Lakes Railway, the operator of the rail system in that area, has reported that numerous individuals have been seen walking on the tracks and in their right of way. They also report that the speed of their trains in that area has increased from 10 to 25 mph, creating a dangerous situation for those that disregard no trespassing signs that are posted in the area of this private property.

Trespassing on railroad property is a crime, and people are urged to respect the posted no trespassing signs and avoid the railroad tracks — not only in the village of Cayuga but anywhere railroad tracks are located, the sheriff's office said.

“Trespassing on the railroad tracks in the Village of Cayuga has been an ongoing problem. With the sharp increase in speed of the trains utilizing that track, it is only a matter of time before someone trespassing in that area is hurt or killed," Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a statement. "We will be taking enforcement action to keep that from happening.”

